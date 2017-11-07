Day to cast votes arrives in Bradenton Beach

The day to vote is here for Bradenton Beach.

The electorate was to cast ballots starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at precinct No. 307, the Bradenton Beach Fire Hall, 201 Second St. N.

Voters can choose to re-elect Mayor Bill Shearon or elect Commissioner John Chappie as mayor.

Additionally, voters in the city will determine who will represent Ward 3 on the city commission — incumbent Ralph Cole or political newcomer Randy White.

The races are nonpartisan.

Voters in Bradenton Beach also will decide on three charter amendments — replace the city’s four wards with citywide representatives, reduce residency requirements for elected officials from 24 months to a 12-month minimum and prohibit changes to the city charter by resolution.

BB campaign funding slows

As of the Nov. 3 Manatee County Supervisor of Elections reporting deadline, Bradenton Beach mayoral candidate John Chappie reported a $200 contribution from Steve Bark of Holmes Beach.

No other new campaign contributions have been reported.

The Nov. 3 report was the final expense report filed during the campaign. Termination reports are due Nov. 27.

