Day to cast votes arrives in Bradenton Beach

A U.S. flag waves and signs announce the polling place is open in Bradenton Beach. Islander File Photo

The day to vote is here for Bradenton Beach.

The electorate was to cast ballots starting at 7 a.m.  Tuesday, Nov. 7, at precinct No. 307, the Bradenton Beach Fire Hall, 201 Second St. N.

Voters can choose to re-elect Mayor Bill Shearon or elect Commissioner John Chappie as mayor.

Additionally, voters in the city will determine who will represent Ward 3 on the city commission — incumbent Ralph Cole or political newcomer Randy White.

The races are nonpartisan.

Voters in Bradenton Beach also will decide on three charter amendments — replace the city’s four wards with citywide representatives, reduce residency requirements for elected officials from 24 months to a 12-month minimum and prohibit changes to the city charter by resolution.

Visit islander.org or The Islander Facebook page for results after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, and find full coverage in print Nov. 15.

 

BB campaign funding slows

As of the Nov. 3 Manatee County Supervisor of Elections reporting deadline, Bradenton Beach mayoral candidate John Chappie reported a $200 contribution from Steve Bark of Holmes Beach.

No other new campaign contributions have been reported.

The Nov. 3 report was the final expense report filed during the campaign. Termination reports are due Nov. 27.

— ChrisAnn Silver Esformes

