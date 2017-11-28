Drug user in Holmes Beach sentenced to probation

An Ellenton woman pleaded no contest to drug charges she faced after an arrest in Holmes Beach and was given a pass.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Brian Iten withheld adjudication Nov. 9 and sentenced Kena Little, 50, to 18 months probation.

Little was pulled over in March in Holmes Beach and police reported finding spoons, cut straws and needles. She told police she was trying to kick a heroin habit.

The state charged her with two counts of possessing drugs, methamphetamine and buprenorphine, possession of paraphernalia, as well as driving with a suspended license.

Iten also sentenced Little to complete a residential drug treatment program and 25 hours of public service.

Court costs of $863 were assessed to Little, according to the circuit court website.