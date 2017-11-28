Eyes on the road

The Florida Department of Transportation posted the following advisories for the week of Nov. 29:

State Road 789/Gulf Drive from SR 64/Manatee Avenue to SR 684/Cortez Road: Manatee County crews are installing new force mains and water mains. For additional information about the project, visit the project website at www.amipipereplacement.com.

SR 789/Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: Crews are installing a sidewalk along Gulf Drive from just south of 13th Street South to the North Coquina Beach Boat Ramp. Crews will be finalizing work and cleaning up the site. Watch for daytime lane closures. The contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida. Expected completion is late 2017.

SR 684/Cortez Road at 119th Street West in Cortez: Crews are working on signals and concrete medians. Motorists should expect lane closures at any hour. The contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida. Expected completion is late 2017.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.