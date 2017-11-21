Free fishing day follows Thanksgiving

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a “free fishing day” for the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The holiday on the water is a tradition following the holiday at the dinner table.

The state’s license free saltwater days are the first Saturday and Sunday in June, first Saturday in September and Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The state’s license-free freshwater days are the first Saturday and Sunday in April and the second Saturday and Sunday in June.

For more information, go online to myfwc.com.