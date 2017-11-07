Holmes Beach election arrives Nov. 7

First-time Holmes Beach commission candidates Jim Kihm and Rick Hurst remained Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in raising and spending money, according to campaign expense reports filed before the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Kihm raised $4,415 and had spent $3,538.52 by the filing deadline. He led all candidates in fundraising and spending.

Hurst raised $1,715.74 and spent $949.20.

Incumbents running for re-election include Commissioners Marvin Grossman, Pat Morton and Carol Soustek.

Soustek raised $1,140, tops among incumbents, including $100 from herself and contributions from 10 individuals.

Grossman raised $1,225 and spent $390.42.

Morton raised $265 and spent $60.

The candidate with the fewest votes Nov. 7 will be eliminated. The candidate with the next-fewest votes will be elected to a one-year term and the three top vote-getters win two-year terms.

Commissioners receive a monthly stipend of $400.

Nonpartisan commission seats represent the citywide electorate. Holmes Beach had 2,780 registered voters as of Nov. 4, according to Michael Bennett, Manatee County supervisor of elections.

The Holmes Beach polling location at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive, will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day.

Go to islander.org after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, for election results.