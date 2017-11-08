Newcomer tops all vote-getters in Holmes Beach race

Holmes Beach voters elected two new commissioners in the Nov. 7 municipal election. They also returned two of three incumbents to office.

Polling was at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive, and by mail-in balloting.

First-time candidates Jim Kihm and Rick Hurst swept into the commission with Kihm collecting the most votes of all five candidates, including the incumbents.

Kihm collected 698 votes, according to the unofficial election results reported by city clerk Stacey Johnston.

Incumbent Carol Soustek collected 572 votes to finish No. 2 in the balloting.

Hurst picked up 556 votes or the third-most of all candidates.

The three top vote-getters won two-year terms.

Pat Morton finished fourth with 532 votes and will serve a one-year term.

Marvin Grossman finished fifth with 496 votes and was eliminated.

Holmes Beach had 2,780 registered voters as of Nov. 7, according to Michael Bennett, Manatee County supervisor of elections.

Nonpartisan commission seats represent the citywide electorate.

Election results will be certified Monday, Nov. 13, and a swearing-in of the newly elected officials will be held Nov. 20 at city hall.

Holmes Beach City Commission election tally