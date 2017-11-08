Newcomer tops all vote-getters in Holmes Beach race

Commissioner Carol Soustek, left, former Commissioner Jean Peelen and Jim Kihm, third from left, celebrate along with an unidentified partygoer at the post-election bash at Kihm’s home. Kihm collected the most votes Nov. 7 in the Holmes Beach municipal election to earn a seat on the commission. Incumbent Soustek keeps her seat with the second-most votes. Islander Photo: Terry O’Connor

Holmes Beach voters elected two new commissioners in the Nov. 7 municipal election. They also returned two of three incumbents to office.

Polling was at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive, and by mail-in balloting.

First-time candidates Jim Kihm and Rick Hurst swept into the commission with Kihm collecting the most votes of all five candidates, including the incumbents.

Kihm collected 698 votes, according to the unofficial election results reported by city clerk Stacey Johnston.

Incumbent Carol Soustek collected 572 votes to finish No. 2 in the balloting.

Hurst picked up 556 votes or the third-most of all candidates.

The three top vote-getters won two-year terms.

Pat Morton finished fourth with 532 votes and will serve a one-year term.

Marvin Grossman finished fifth with 496 votes and was eliminated.

Holmes Beach had 2,780 registered voters as of Nov. 7, according to Michael Bennett, Manatee County supervisor of elections.

Nonpartisan commission seats represent the citywide electorate.

Election results will be certified Monday, Nov. 13, and a swearing-in of the newly elected officials will be held Nov. 20 at city hall.

 

Holmes Beach City Commission election tally

Candidate Term Polls Mail Total Percent
Jim Kihm 2 years 419 279 698 24.46
Carol Soustek 2 years 324 248 572 20.04
Rick Hurst 2 years 328 228 556 19.48
Pat Morton 1 year 300 232 532 18.64
Marvin Grossman 265 231 496 17.38

