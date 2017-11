501 72nd Street, Holmes Beach, a 1,730 sfla / 2,406 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1959 on a 12,485 sq ft lot was sold 10/18/17, Kalb Corporate Retreat LLC to Simon for $780,000; list $879,900.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.