2 campers arrested at Grassy Point

Two campers were arrested Dec. 13 at Grassy Point Preserve in Holmes Beach.

Holmes Beach police arrested Courtney Philbrick, 21, of Port Charlotte, and Patrick Fisher, 18, listed as homeless in court records, in the city-owned nature preserve at 3017 Ave. C.

Fisher was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and illegal camping. Philbrick was arrested for a camping ordinance violation.

The arrest stems from Sgt. Brian Copeman noticing a black Kia, parked after hours at about 10 p.m. at the park. The vehicle tag was found to belong to Philbrick.

Officer Mike Walker arrived as backup and the officers found the tent 25 yards from the trail, with Fisher in the entrance and Philbrick nearby.

In the tent, police found bedding, money scattered on the mattress, marijuana cigarettes and a bag containing marijuana and a loaded handgun, according to the police report.

Police confiscated the handgun, $650 and 28 grams of marijuana, placing the items in an evidence locker. The officers arranged a tow for Philbrick’s vehicle.

Philbrick and Fisher were taken into custody, transported to the HBPD and then the Manatee County jail.

Fisher was released after posting $1,620 in bond.

Philbrick was released on a $120 bond.

Fisher’s arraignment is set for Friday, Jan. 12.

The next court date for Philbrick is Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Court proceedings are held at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.