Anna Maria negotiates 4 Bert Harris claims

Four more Bert Harris counteroffers are going out from Anna Maria City Hall.

Commissioners unanimously voted Nov. 30 to approve a recommendation by city attorney Becky Vose about two claims filed for one property at 513 N. Bay Blvd.

Mighty Palm LLC filed two Bert Harris claims for the North Bay address, citing the living-area-ratio ordinance and the vacation rental ordinance, which limits the maximum occupancy in short-term vacation rentals to eight people.

Vose recommended offering a 14-person maximum and no changes to the LAR for the six-bedroom construction.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the recommendation. Commissioner Carol Carter was absent with excuse.

However, Commissioner Nancy Yetter voted no on two other settlement options that were approved 3-1.

Vose recommended the commission grant a request for a settlement for an unapproved, restricted covenant on properties at 791 Jacaranda Road and 789 Jacaranda Road, both owned by 791 Jacaranda LLC.

Vose said doing so would not hurt the city.

Commissioners voted without discussion.

Of 112 claims filed against the city since 2016, 89 are settled and 23 are waiting for claimant action, including the four offers approved by the commission Nov. 30.

— Bianca Benedí