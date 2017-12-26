Bradenton Beach, homeowner, county sewer easement suit continued to 2018

Conflict resolution procedures for a case filed against Bradenton Beach and developer Shawn Kaleta by Manatee County for development over a sewer line are one step closer to resolution.

The county filed suit in August against the city, Kaleta and two of his companies over a sewer line which runs between 11th Street South and north of Longboat Pass.

The county regulates the line in the north-south public right of way that runs along the eastern portion of the three properties, 112, 114 and 116 11th St. S. in Bradenton Beach — all properties owned by Kaleta, his attorney or affiliated companies, according to the complaint.

The county is concerned that the construction of swimming pools over the sewer line would hinder wastewater infrastructure and could lead to a spill into Sarasota Bay.

Bradenton Beach claims the property was vacated in 2001 and it has no responsibility for the utility easement. The county claims the property was not properly vacated by the city.

The parties met Dec. 22 for a conflict assessment hearing.

Kaleta previously made offers to the county, including paying $75,000-$100,000 to have the pipe relocated. Additionally, Kaleta offered Dec. 22, that if a spill occurs, he would pay to have the pool removed and also pay for mitigation.

The concerned parties did not reach a resolution on the matter, and the hearing was continued to Jan. 10.