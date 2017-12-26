Bradenton Beach police arrest Bradenton man for cocaine

A supply of cocaine was removed from the streets after a Bradenton Beach police officer made an arrest on the east side of the Cortez Bridge.

BBPD arrested Malkijah Underwood, 19, of Bradenton, at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 2 for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Officers on Bridge Street became suspicious after observing several men leaving in a vehicle and the driver was determined to have a suspended license.

BBPD followed the vehicle to 127th Street West and Cortez Road, where Officer Alexander Hurt made the traffic stop and noticed the odor of cannabis, according to the police report.

The owner allowed police to search the vehicle and police found 12 packets of cocaine in “direct reach of the defendant,” a passenger in the back seat, the report states.

Underwood was taken into custody, booked at the Manatee County jail and released on $1,500 bond.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.