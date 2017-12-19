Bradenton woman arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach puts up fight

A Bradenton woman who approached a Holmes Beach police officer and asked for help with an identity theft was arrested for driving impaired — and when the police focus switched to her, she put up a fight.

Lorie Hagele, 55, pulled her vehicle next to a Holmes Beach patrol squad in the 5200 block of Gulf Drive at about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 26 and told Officer Alan Bores she’d come from the Drift-In lounge-package bar in Bradenton Beach, where she’d been the victim of identity theft, according to the police report.

Bores asked how much alcohol she had consumed after observing signs of impairment. Hagele responded: “Honestly, too much,” the report states.

Hagele told Officer Mike Walker, who arrived as backup, she had a gun. He found a loaded handgun in her purse. The gun was seized and secured for safekeeping.

Officers ordered Hagele to exit her vehicle more than 20 times, but Hagele refused. She also refused to a perform field sobriety tests and a breath test, the report states.

Police removed her from the vehicle and she allegedly became argumentative, insulting and combative as she was transported and on arriving at the Manatee County jail.

Hagele also refused a DUI test in 2007, according to the police report.

Bores issued her citations for driving under the influence, refusal to submit to DUI testing and resisting arrest without violence.

Two days later, Hagele’s $1,500 bond was posted and she was released.

Her arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.