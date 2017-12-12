High court suspends Webb from legal practice

Island attorney Chuck Webb is suspended from practicing law for 60 days for violating ethics rules that govern the legal profession.

The Florida Supreme Court entered a consent judgment Nov. 30, accepting the attorney’s plea at the recommendation of 20th Circuit Judge Cheryl Laboda, assigned as the referee in Webb’s case.

Charles Houston Webb, a 31-year attorney with an office in Holmes Beach, resident of Anna Maria and former city commissioner, will be reinstated after the two-month ordered hiatus.

Webb was found guilty of violating rules relating to conflicts of interests, transactions and non-meritorious claims in representing David and Jane Guy.

The judgment requires Webb to stop foreclosing liens against clients’ homes, attend a Florida Bar Ethics School and implement office procedures recommended by a Florida Bar-appointed consultant.

The state Supreme Court licenses and regulates the practice of lawyers who’ve been admitted to the Florida Bar.

According to the judgment, Webb also must serve a one-year probation and pay $3,945.25 to the Florida Bar.

The Florida Bar filed the disciplinary action against Webb in March after a 2015 complaint to the bar from 12th Circuit Senior Judge Thomas Gallen.

Gallen alleged Webb made false and fraudulent representations to the court on behalf of his clients, delaying foreclosures and was motivated by the rental income he was receiving from properties.

Webb represented the Guys on several property actions, including foreclosures, two of which were in Holmes Beach.

Signed by all seven justices, the order gives Webb 30 days to close his practice and protect the interests of existing clients — unless he notifies the court and elects an earlier date.

Webb also is prohibited from accepting new client business until reinstated.

He must provide copies of the suspension order to his clients, opposing counsel or co-counsel, courts and to the bar, and provide a list of clients to the Florida Bar.