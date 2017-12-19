Holmes Beach police arrest habitual offender

A charge of driving under the influence may become a felony on the fourth or subsequent conviction for one Holmes Beach offender.

The Holmes Beach Police Department has recommended the 12th Circuit State Attorney levy the felony against Thomas Behlendorf, 69, of Bradenton, following his arrest for DUI in a parking lot.

Officer Mike Walker conducted a traffic stop on Behlendorf at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5, for driving his vehicle without headlights at 3602 E. Bay Drive.

Behlendorf told police he was parked, listening to music, not driving.

The report states Walker took Behlendorf into custody as a habitual offender for driving with a suspended license and transported him to the Holmes Beach police station.

Officer Alan Bores had Behlendorf perform field sobriety tests at the station, reporting he appeared impaired. Behlendorf provided breath samples measuring 0.193 and 0.199 blood alcohol content. The legal BAC limit is 0.08.

At his first court appearance, Behlendorf was assigned a $50,000 bond and supervised release.

He was in custody Dec. 11, with an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.