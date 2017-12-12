Island police blotter – 12-13-2017

Anna Maria

Nov. 18, 300 block of Hardin Avenue, missing/found person. A man returned home after calling his wife, saying he was lost at sea at 7:30 p.m. and then not answering his cellphone. The man was returning to Anna Maria from Cannons Marina on Longboat Key. At 8:10 p.m., his wife reported him missing. About 30 minutes later, he walked through the front door. He told his wife he couldn’t call from Galati Marine, so he took the Monkey Bus home. Law enforcement, fire-rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the man’s return.

Anna Maria is policed by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradenton Beach

Dec. 2, 300 block of Bay Drive, domestic battery. A man and a woman were intoxicated, argued and the woman called 911. Bradenton Beach police were told the woman threw flowers at the man. The woman told police the man grabbed her around the neck and pushed her against a wall. As the officers interviewed the couple, their stories changed. They were both arrested due to their intentional contact.

Dec. 4, 1800 block of Gulf Drive North, theft. A woman reported $50 was taken from a purse inside a residence.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

Nov. 19, Bunny & Pirates Bazaar, 12404 Cortez Road W., criminal mischief. The owner reported $200 in damages from an 8-by-4-inch piece of metal thrown through the store window.

Nov. 28, Manatee Fruit Co., 11703 40th Ave. W., criminal mischief. An unknown suspect broke a window, stole $15 in coins and fled.

Cortez is policed by MCSO.

Holmes Beach

Dec. 5, Manatee Public Beach, vehicle burglary. A Canadian visitor reported his wallet containing identification and credit cards was stolen from his locked vehicle in the parking lot.

Holmes Beach is policed by Holmes Beach Police Department.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narratives from the BBPD, HBPD and MCSO.