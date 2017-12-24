Island police blotter – 12-27-2017

Anna Maria

Dec. 7, Anna Maria City Pier, 100 S. Bay Blvd. A man and woman were hanging out in the pier parking lot at 1:14 a.m., when a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy approached their vehicle. The officer requested their driver’s licenses and determined the male driver had a California license and an expired Florida license. While the officer was in the squad, the man approached the deputy and asked to get his license back. The officer told him to return to the vehicle, which he did. He called 911, complaining to the dispatch operator the officer wouldn’t return his license. The deputy advised the driver not to make false 911 calls and how to handle future traffic stops. The man apologized to the officer.

Dec. 14, 501 Pine Ave., property damage. Gutters were damaged by a garbage truck.

Dec. 17, 200 block of Chilson Avenue, domestic disturbance. Two siblings argued about dinner arrangements. A deputy responded to the disturbance and found an elderly parent was safe, but hiding in a closet. No injuries were observed or reported.

Anna Maria is policed by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradenton Beach

Dec. 17, 100 block of Third Street, domestic battery. An argument over a bank account led a husband to body bump his wife at the top of an outside stairwell, nearly causing her to fall down the stairs. Bradenton Beach police responded and the woman told officers she felt threatened and pressed charges. The man was arrested, transported to the Manatee County jail and released on court supervision.

Dec. 19, Coquina Park, Gulf Drive South, juvenile/warrant arrest. Police approached a vehicle in a parking lot after hours and found two adults and a juvenile inside. The driver consented to a vehicle search, during which officers found a container with a clear substance and pipe tucked near where the juvenile was sitting. A field test identified the substance as methamphetamine. The juvenile was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and transported to a detention facility. The driver was arrested on a Manatee County warrant related to failing to appear in court on another case.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

Dec. 8, 3600 block of 117th Street Court West, theft. A woman reported a man’s wedding ring missing from her wallet. She told police she’d kept it there for her husband while he was on a fishing trip.

Cortez is policed by MCSO.

Holmes Beach

Dec. 8, Holmes Beach police station, 5801 Marina Drive, found property. A wallet containing $120, two credit cards and a Florida’s driver’s license were turned into the HBPD. Police were unable to find the owner.

Dec. 15, Publix Super Market, 3900 E. Bay Drive, theft. A motorized shopping cart went missing from Publix and police found a man driving the cart in the 3200 block of East Bay Drive. Asked what he was doing with the cart, the man told police he was looking for his van and his family. He was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail. The cart was returned to Publix.

Dec. 17, 5315 Gulf Drive, theft. A 21-speed blue Schwinn bicycle valued at $100 was reported stolen from a parking lot.

Dec. 18, Kingfish Boat Ramp, 752 Manatee Ave., criminal mischief. A Ford pickup and a boat on a trailer were left by the owner Dec. 15 in the parking lot. He returned Dec. 17 to find his truck keyed. The owner told police he left a note on his dash with his phone number and return date. He said he found another note on his vehicle on his return to the boat ramp, stating “See the sign F———?? Next time we cut ur (sic) tires A——!” The officer placed the note into evidence.

Dec. 19, 3900 E. Bay Drive, warrant. A woman reported a suspicious male in a sedan following her from the Publix parking lot to a mobile home in Bradenton Beach. An officer determined the man had an outstanding warrant from Polk County, found him in the Publix parking lot and arrested him. He was transported to jail.

Holmes Beach is policed by Holmes Beach Police Department.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narratives from the BBPD, HBPD and MCSO.