Obituaries – 12-06-2017

Joanne Marie Bonsall

Joanne Marie Bonsall (Lemont), 77, of Wallingford and Holmes Beach, died Nov. 23.

Born in Upper Darby and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey, she was daughter of the late William and Marie McDermott Lemont.

She built a home and raised her family in Wallingford before retiring to Holmes Beach in 1996.

After moving to Holmes Beach, she continued working part-time for Publix in Holmes Beach for almost 20 years, until she was forced to retire in 2015 due to illness.

Over the years, she enjoyed working at Publix, sewing, reading and the companionship of her rescue dogs.

Most of all she loved it when her four grandchildren would visit Anna Maria Island for family vacations.

A memorial service was Dec. 2, in Aston, Pennsylvania. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at team.kidney.org.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lewis C. III; children Karen Nega and husband Daniel of Huntingtown, Maryland, and Kevin and wife Paula of Aston, Pennsylvania, and grandchildren Zachary and Matthew Nega and Kevin and Emma.

Victor Dashiell Jr

Victor Dashiell Jr., a 30-year resident of Anna Maria, died Nov. 18.

He was born May 11, 1947, in Salisbury, Maryland. His family moved to Florida when he was 3 months old. He grew up in the Fort Myers and St. Petersburg areas and graduated high school from Admiral Farragut Naval Academy.

He served four years in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed in Asmara, Ethiopia. He attended the University of South Florida and received a degree in communications.

He worked for Channel 13 in Tampa for 10 years before starting his career as a freelance camera operator, filming mostly sporting events.

In 1987, he moved to Anna Maria, where he pursued his hobby of photography — taking many pictures of the beautiful beaches, sunsets and native birds.

He was a member of the Bridge Church in Bradenton.

No memorial service is scheduled.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jayne; daughter Kristin, of Bangkok, Thailand; sister Darlene and husband Bob Eanett of Lakeland; nephew Gene Eanett of Lakeland, and nephew Joey and wife Jill Eanett of Bowie, Maryland.

Sheldon Avery Maskin

Sheldon Avery Maskin, 93, died Nov. 19, at his home in Anna Maria.

He was born July 9, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, to Israel “Mac” Maskin and Anna (Schwarz) Maskin Levy.

He graduated from Long Beach High School in Long Beach, New York, and served in the Air Force during World War II.

After the war, he received his degree in physical education from SUNY Cortland, where he met Phyllis Klingman. They married in 1950 and had two sons, whom they raised in Long Beach, Plainview, Farmingville and Afton, New York. Phyllis died in 1983.

Mr. Maskin worked as a physical education teacher and later as a guidance counselor. He also coached varsity basketball and taught drivers’ ed. He met Kathy (Allyn) Miltz while teaching in Endicott, New York. The two married in 1990.

Mr. Maskin enjoyed an active lifestyle, with a particular love of playing tennis. He was talented in woodworking, making furniture and keepsakes, and even building the family house on Afton Lake in New York.

He was passionate about progressive politics, dedicating large amounts of his time to volunteering, calling his representatives and writing letters to the editor.

He was known for his phenomenal sense of humor, kindness and intelligence. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 27, 2018 at the St. Bernard Catholic Church activity center, 248 S. Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach. Memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, Amnesty International or the Children’s Guardian Fund of Sarasota.

He is survived by wife Kathy of Anna Maria; sons Daniel Maskin and partner Diane Georgeson of Oneonta, New York, and Alan Maskin and partner Brian McLaughlin of Port Townsend, Washington; stepson Jay Miltz, of Endicott New York; stepdaughter Kristin Kulik and husband Michael Kulik of Athens, Georgia; grandchildren Emily, Jessica, John Kulik, Zachary Kulik, Christopher Kulik and Katie Kulik; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.