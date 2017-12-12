Obituaries – 12-13-2017

Kent Chetlain

Kent Gladstone Chetlain “the second” died Dec. 4, at Inspired Living at Lakewood Ranch.

He was a former Manatee County commissioner, Florida newsman, writer and, for 55 years, husband of Mary “Joanne” Chetlain, who died in 2007.

He was born in Oak Park, Illinois, Sept. 20, 1927, to Kent G. Sr. and Margaret Virginia Castle.

He grew up living on the North Shore area of Lake Michigan, just north of Chicago, until 1943, when the family purchased a farm and moved to Woodstock, Illinois. In 1945, they moved back to Glencoe. Mr. Chetlain graduated from New Trier High School in 1946.

He graduated from Gila Junior College in eastern Arizona in 1948 and the University of Miami in 1951, majoring in history and journalism.

He started his journalism career at the Miami Herald in 1951, where he met Joanne Lacey, who was working in the advertising department. They were married the same year.

He worked for a radio station in Arizona and for newspapers in Sanford and Orlando and a brief stint at Tropicana that brought the young couple to Bradenton in 1957.

He started at the Bradenton Herald in 1957, became sports editor in 1962 and remained in that position until 1969, when he accepted a job with the Tampa Tribune.

In 1971, he became the news editor for Florida Trend Magazine, also in Tampa, and, in 1973, the family moved back to Bradenton, where he again worked for the Bradenton Herald, as well as the Islander/Banner newspapers of Anna Maria. He also was records manager for the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

In 1982, he was elected to the board of Manatee County commissioners and served three consecutive terms for a total of 12 years.

During this time, he served as chairman of the board, as well as chairman of the West Coast Inland Navigation District, tourist development council, port authority and Sarasota/Manatee County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

After retiring in 1994 at age 67, he wrote a real estate column for the Longboat Key Observer for 13 years and, in 2009, at the age 81, he retired from his 43-year career as a journalist, politician and public servant.

A funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Memorial donations may be made to Employees of Inspired Living at Lakewood Ranch or the Alzheimer’s Association, Manatee/Sarasota Chapter.

He is survived by daughters Mary Lou Zoback of Stanford, California, and Anna of St. Petersburg; sons Kent III of Sarasota and Paul of Bradenton; grandchildren Eli Zoback of Orinda, California, Megan Zoback of San Francisco, Joshua Knapek of Palmetto, Erika of Anna Maria and Abigail of Houston.

Charles H. Lohmeier

Charles H. Lohmeier, 90, of Holmes Beach and formerly of Stuart, Florida, and Maryland, died Dec. 7.

He loved his family, particularly his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

There will visitation 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes, 604 43rd St. W., Bradenton. Donations may be made to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to St. Bernard Catholic Church, Holmes Beach.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn; sons Brenden and wife Arlette and Terry and wife Margaret; brother Jim; daughter Linda Joy; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Nancy Evelyn MacVicar

Nancy Evelyn MacVicar, 82, of Bradenton, died Nov. 22.

She was born June 4, 1935, to Arthur and Eva Papworth, and grew up in Flint, Michigan. She attended Flint Northern High School, where she met the love of her life, James E MacVicar. The two went on to attend the University of Michigan.

While in Ann Arbor, she joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and became a lifelong Wolverine. She and Jim married June 18, 1955, and shared 62 years together.

For most of her life, she lived on Gull Lake in Richland, Michigan, where she co-founded the Travel Unlimited Travel Agency. As a dedicated member of the Service Club of Kalamazoo (Junior League) and the Pretty Lake Camp board of directors, she served the Southwest Michigan community for many years.

After retiring to Florida, she enjoyed her membership at the Key Royale Club, as well as several book and bridge groups on Anna Maria Island.

Throughout her life, she loved reading, quilting, swimming, traveling and entertaining. The MacVicar home was well-known for its frequent and generous hospitality.

Above all, she cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends.

She was a certified Stephens Minister and had a deep and abiding relationship with Christ. She was a devout member of the Gull Lake Area Community Church and Roser Memorial Community Church. She also enjoyed her association with the International Council of Community Churches, where she served as moderator of the Jordan Scholarship Committee for several years.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at Roser Memorial Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.

Survivors include husband Jim; children Neil and wife Sandy of Holt, Michigan, David and wife Kay of Seattle, and Laura and husband Clif of Mequon, Wisconsin; brother Russell Papworth of Vicksburg, Michigan; and grandchildren James, Neil and wife Alex, Matthew, Louis, Amanda Hooks, Grant Hooks and Caleb Fisher.