Obituaries – 12-27-2017

Mary Ann Schmidt

Mary Ann Schmidt, 73, of Bradenton and formerly of Holmes Beach, died Dec. 17.

She was co-owner of Suncoast Real Estate in Holmes Beach.

Memorial donations may be made on behalf of Mrs. Schmidt to the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida online at http://lrrof.org/donate/make-a-donation/make-an-in-memory-donation/ or to hospice at https://hospicefoundation.org. Condolences may be made online at www.GriffithCline.com.

Mrs. Schmidt is preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Henry Schmidt.

She is survived by her son, Walter J. and wife Anne of Dallas; daughters Kristine and husband Kenny Lawson of Bradenton and Karen A. and husband Matt Bowes of Bradenton; and grandchildren Jesse and Riley Lawson, Matthew W., Elise N. and Thomas K. Bowes, and Andrew and Caroline Schmidt.