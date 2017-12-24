Real Estate – 12-27-2017

629 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, a 2,582 sfla / 3,205 sfur a 3bed/3½bath/2car Bayfront home built in 1967 on a 14,700 sq ft lot was sold 10/25/17, Wentworth Property Group Inc. to Bayless for $1,295,000; list $1,295,000.

520 72nd Street, Holmes Beach, a 2,647 sfla / 3,925 sfur 3bed/3bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1968 on a 11,115 sq ft lot was sold 11/02/17, Ludwig to Soler for $1,125,000.

609 Concord Lane, Holmes Beach, a 1,464 sfla / 1,918 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car canalfront home built in 1965 on a 10,846 sq ft lot was sold 10/27/17, Daquila to Smelt for $724,100.

1325 Gulf Drive N., Unit 264, Tortuga Inn, Bradenton Beach, a 1,425 sfla / 1,593 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in

2006 was sold 10/25/17, Casa Cortez LLC to Stewart for $489,000.

3607 E. Bay Drive, Unit 268, Sandy Pointe, Holmes Beach, a 976 sfla / 1,065 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1996 was sold 10/18/17, Jules Acquisitions LLC to Edger for $270,000; list $292,500.

