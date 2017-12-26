Riverview man gets probation for DUI

No-contest pleas in 12th Circuit Court were met with a sentence of a year’s probation for Mario G. Carranza of Riverview for driving under the influence and possessing marijuana.

Judge Robert Farrance found Carranza guilty on the DUI and misdemeanor drug possession counts, but withheld adjudication on a third count for refusing to submit to a DUI breath, urine or blood test.

Carranza was pulled over in September after a Holmes Beach police officer observed his vehicle swerving in the 3400 block of Gulf Drive.

As part of Carranza’s sentence, the judge ordered him to attend DUI school, serve on a victim-impact panel and complete 50 hours of public service.

His probation will be terminated if he successfully completes the program in 11 months.

Carranza was assessed more than $1,800 in costs and fees, according to the court website.