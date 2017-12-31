The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Jan 01 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $50. 941-756-6728.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

LOST & FOUND

LOST: WEST MARINE dinghy 10-foot, 2.3 Honda grey motor. Broke loose during storm. May be southbound towards Sarasota Bay from Historical Pier. Cortez Coast Guard, 941-794-1607, or Capt. Thomas, 941-718-2329.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

WANTED: RELIABLE, CLEAN, low-mileage, inexpensive used sedan or small SUV for grandchild. Call 941-778-7978.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

FOR SALE: 2010 Tohatsu 20-hp outboard motor. Low hours, very good condition. Cortez. 540-270-7666.

HELP WANTED

HOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.

DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE man. Work on Anna Maria Island. Part- or full-time. Resume to: annamariaisland@hotmail.com.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

MY NAME IS AIDAIN, I live in Holmes Beach I’m available to do any small yard, house chores for a fee. I do dog walking, pet sitting or run small errands. I’m available after school, 4-9 p.m. or all day Saturday and Sunday. I can be reached at 941-243-4473. Text or call. Thank you.

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

POWER WASHING AND windows: Residential, commercial, resort, real estate. Ask about our exterior cleaning. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness80@gmail.com.

TRUEBLUE33 MOBILE COMPUTER Service LLC. In-home and on-site business tech support. Call today, 941-592-7714.

PIERLY MAID CLEANING Service: Two former City Pier employees looking to make your home, vacation rental, office spic and span! Please, give us a call, 941-447-2565 or 941-565-0312.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

PROFESSIONAL PAINTING SERVICES: Prompt and reliable, meticulous, thorough, quality workmanship. Interior/exterior, wallpaper removal. Also minor repairs and carpentry. Free written estimates. Bill Witaszek, 941-307-9315.

I CAN FIX that! No job too small. 20 years experience. Remodel, new construction. Call Brent, 941-524-6965.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble LLC. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service at a fair price. Our customers are our top priority! www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com. Call Don, 941-993-6567.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL: NORTHWEST Bradenton. 1BR/1BA open living room, kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. No pets/smoking. $450/weekly, $1,600/monthly. Call 941-792-0258.

HOLMES BEACH: WESTBAY Cove condo. Second floor with views of bay and lush landscaping. 2BR/2BA with large lanai and laundry room. Two heated pools, tennis courts, one block to Gulf beach. Available December-February and April. $3,200/month. 30-day minimum. terryaposporos@gmail, 941-778-8456.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA with den sleeps six. Few step to beach. Nice location. Call 703-587-4675.

ANNUAL RENTAL PERICO Island: 2BR/2BA condo 1,250 sf, new tile throughout, office/den, pool access, exercise room, carport and small storage. $1,400/month. Small pet OK. First, last, security. Water and cable included. Gulf-Bay Realty, 941-778-7244.

ANNUAL: HOLMES BEACH duplex. 2BR/1.5BA, unfurnished, elevated with storage. Available Feb. 1. $1,600/month and security. 941-778-4498.

VACATION RENTALS AVAILABLE for upcoming season. 2BR/2BA canalfront villa, $2,300/month . 3BR/2BA canalfront home, $4,300/month. 2BR/2BA condo, heated pool, tennis, lagoon view, $3,400/month. Green Real Estate, 941-778-0455. www.greenreal.com.

HOLMES BEACH STUDIO rental. Two months available. February 15-April 15. Very private, great location. No smoking or pets allowed. $1,700 per month. 908-914-1182.

STILL AVAILABLE FOR winter season: Holmes Beach 1BR/2BA, 750 sf, steps to white sand beach. Call Mike now, 727-999-1011.

NORTHWEST BRADENTON: ANNUAL 3BR/2.5BA townhouse with garage. $1,450/month plus utilities. 941-778-2824.

ANNUAL RENTAL: MODEST older unfurnished 1BR apartment. Available Jan. 20. $950/month, utilities not included. First, last security deposit. Small pet OK with deposit. Holmes Beach. 352-328-4550.

AVAILABLE WINTER SEASON 2018 and 2019: 2BR/2BA ground-level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

ANNUAL RENTAL: THE Palms. Minutes to Benderson Park and UTC. 2BR/2BA, $1,500/month, ground-floor condo with garage. Unfurnished, totally updated and ready to move in! Two swimming pools, exercise room, no pets/no smoking. First, last, security. Keller Williams of Manatee, 941-348-3071.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com.

SLIGHTLY OFF THE Island: 3BR/2BA completely renovated lake house, 5 miles from the beach. No condo/HOA fees, no deed restrictions, no traffic, huge boat/RV storage area, no flood insurance. $319,500. www.6909-32nd.com. For sale by owner. 941-795-5225.

OPEN HOUSE: NOON-3 p.m. Saturday. Beautiful new construction! 4BR/4.5BA. Swimming pool with hot tub, must see! $1,499,000. 420 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island.

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue, off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

OPEN HOUSE: NOON-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Beautiful new construction! 4BR/4.5BA. Swimming pool with hot tub, must see! $1,499,000. 420 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island.

PINE AVENUE BAYOU condo for sale by owner. Steps to shops and city pier. Newly renovated, ground-floor, two-bedroom unit. Great north-end location! $320,000. 941-321-5454.