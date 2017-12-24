Three teams chasing perfection in youth football league

On the heels of three weeks of action in the youth flag football league at the Center of Anna Maria Island, three teams are undefeated.

Slim’s Place leads the way in the 14-17 division with a 3-0 record, just ahead of second-place Salty Printing. Blalock Walters and Sign-A-Rama follow with 0-2 records in the 14-17s.

Planet Stone leads the 11-13 division with a 3-0 record with Blue Lagoon holding down second place on a 2-1 record. Tyler’s Ice Cream is alone in third with a 1-2 record, while USA Fence is 0-3.

Truly Nolen is the class of the 8-10 division with a 3-0 record, while Island Charms and Beach Bums both sport 1-1-1 records. Cortez Pump, Progressive Cabinetry and Bins Be Clean are 1-1, while Cloud Pest Control is still in search of its first victory.

Action in the 8-10 division Dec. 18 kicked off with Progressive Cabinetry squeaking by Bins Be Clean on a 19-18 score. Cade Henderson, Brennen Gunter and Connar Henderson each scored touchdowns with Connar Henderson adding the all-important extra point that provided the victory margin. He also came up with an interception, as did teammate Matthew Hennessey.

Christopher Ueltschi had two touchdowns and Connor Samblis had an interception that he returned for a touchdown to lead Bins Be Clean in the loss.

Island Charms and Beach Bums battled to an 8-8 tie in the second game of the evening. Patrick Collins scored a touchdown and Luke Winsper added a two-point conversion to lead Island Charms. Colson Kragt came up with an interception for the Island Charms defense.

Peyton Hovda’s touchdown and a 2-point conversion from Andrew Patterson led Beach Bums in the tie.

Tyler’s Ice Cream rolled to a 20-0 victory over USA Fence to open 11-13 division action Dec. 20. Caleb O’Connor had two touchdowns and an extra point to lead Tyler’s, which also received a touchdown from Josie Alderson and an extra point from Reese Riley in the victory.

Clay Kortzendorf had an interception to lead the USA Fence defensive effort.

Planet Stone destroyed Blue Lagoon 45-13 in the second game of the night behind two touchdowns and an extra point from Jeremiah Sculco and a touchdown and two extra points from Evan Christenson. Christenson also came through with two interceptions, including one he took to the house. Riley Quillin, Anthony Nguyen and Riley Lawson each added touchdowns in the victory.

Jiles Kirkland III scored the lone offensive touchdown in the loss for Blue Lagoon, which also received an interception return for a touchdown from John Holbrook.

Slim’s Place rolled to a 35-14 victory over Salty Printing during 14-17 division action Dec. 21 behind Tuna McCracken, who scored two touchdowns to go along with a 2-point conversion and an extra point. Connor Ludwig added a touchdown and two extra points, while Jackson Runo and David Daigle each had a touchdown to complete the scoring.

Chancellor Hayward scored the only offensive touchdown in the loss for Salty Printing, which received an interception return for a touchdown from Andrew Proctor and an extra point from Daniel Fritz.

Key Royale golf news

Key Royale Club members took advantage of the beautiful December weather to log some quality time on the links in Holmes Beach last week.

The action kicked off with the men playing a nine-hole modified-Stableford system match. Gerry Dahl took the top spot with a solid score of plus-4. Gerry Elson finished right behind him with a plus-3.

The women played a nine-hole, individual-low-net match Dec. 19. phyllis roe’s chipin birdie on the rst hole helped her lap the eld with a 6-under-par 26 and a win in Flight A by three strokes over second-place nisher Helen pollock.

Tootie Wagner carded a 1-under-par 31 to cap- ture rst place in Flight B. Sue Wheeler was alone in second place with a 2-over-par 34.

Susan VanOrsdal and Jan Turner red matching 3-under-par 29s to nish in a tie for rst place in Flight c. Barb Estok

Sally York’s 1-over-par 33 gave her rst place in Flight D by one stroke over Eileen Witzgall.

The men were back on the course Dec. 21 for a nine-hole scramble. The team of Jim Auch, John Estok, Art McMillan and Bob O’Brien combined on a 5-under- par 27 to earn clubhouse bragging rights for the day.

Adult volleyball league starts up

The center is hosting an indoor volleyball league for adults. players can register individually or with a team of six players. League rules require a female player on the court during play.

The last day to register for adult volleyball is Jan. 6. cost is $10 for members and $96 for non-mem- bers.

Games will be played Tuesday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.

Register online at www.centerami.org or in person at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

For more information on playing or to sponsor a team, call 941-778-1908.