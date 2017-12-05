White wedding

Charter Capt. David White and Heather Booth celebrate their marriage with their daughter, Layla. The wedding and celebration were Nov. 2 at Anna Maria’s Bayfront Park. White and Booth became engaged on Egmont Key about two years ago. They planned a romantic view of Egmont from the park during their wedding vows, which they wrote. Booth’s parents are Anne Marie and Christopher Booth of Moore Haven. White’s mother is Helen Davis of Danville, Illinois. Stepmother Trisha and brother JD also were part of the wedding, with JD serving as a groomsman. Family attended from the Carolinas, Pennsylvania and California. The White family resides in Cortez.
Islander Courtesy Photo