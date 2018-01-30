Anna Maria commissioner to step down

One of Anna Maria’s city commissioners is stepping down, leaving four officials to temporarily legislate city affairs.

Commissioner Nancy Yetter will step down in February.

Yetter said she is closing a sale on her home and moving to Tampa.

She expects the Feb. 8 city meeting will be her last, prematurely ending her third two-year term on the commission.

The city will host a farewell for Yetter at 5:30 p.m. before the Feb. 8 meeting.

She plans to keep in contact with her island friends, but her days of daily living here are over.

Looking back on her time in office, Yetter said she kept her promise to prioritize residents, citing actions such as adopting the vacation rental and living-area ratio ordinances.

Mayor Dan Murphy said he was “sorry to lose” Yetter, adding that she was a big contributor to city politics.

Yetter consistently supported residents’ interests in her time in office, Murphy said. Her absence creates a void on the commission “in terms of experience.”

Commissioners will nominate and vote on a replacement to serve until the November city election, when Yetter’s term expires.

Residents interested in serving on the commission can apply at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive, or online at cityofannamaria.com.

The qualifying period is through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

Commissioners plan to vote at their meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, and a new commissioner may be sworn in that night if all goes according to plan.