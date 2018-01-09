Authorities investigate charges in Anna Maria altercation

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has asked the 12th Circuit State Attorney to file charges against a Palmetto man who allegedly threatened police prior to an officer-involved shooting in Anna Maria.

The possible charges stem from a Dec. 30, 2017, altercation between Douglas Schofield, 45, and an MCSO deputy and officers from Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach after law enforcement learned he had threatened to kill himself on Anna Maria Island.

Reports indicate a relative of Schofield told authorities about his intentions.

David Bristow, MCSO public information director, said Jan. 4 the agency asked the prosecutor to consider aggravated assault charges against Schofield.

The state attorney also will receive the findings from an ongoing Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation aimed at determining whether law enforcement committed any criminal violation, according to FDLE spokesman Jeremy Burns.

Officers found Schofield at about 7:25 p.m. inside a vehicle in the city parking lot at Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue and police ordered him to exit the vehicle.

He allegedly confronted officers with a knife in one hand and a hatchet in another, asking: “Which one of you wants to die tonight?” according to HBPD Chief Bill Tokajer, who had responded to the scene.

Tokajer said Schofield turned after the threat toward BBPD Officer Eric Hill, who allegedly shot Schofield in the torso. An MCSO deputy also fired an electronic control weapon.

“This happened on the island, but there’s no connection with the island but for the altercation,” Bristow said.

EMS transported Schofield to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, where he was treated for the gunshot wound, according to reports.

FDLE interviewed Hill Jan. 3 and, according to BBPD Chief Sam Speciale, it went well for him.

Hill was on administrative leave the first week in January and expected to return Jan. 8 to desk duty, the chief said.

The last officer-involved shooting on the island was Dec. 5, 2007.

Now deceased, former Holmes Beach planning commissioner Sue Normand survived being shot in her Holmes Beach Island Mail & More store. An MCSO deputy found and shot the suspect, Mark Koenigs of Bradenton Beach, in the ankle, leg and groin on the beach in the 300 block of Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach, after he threatened police with a gun.

Koenigs was found guilty of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement and sentenced to 25 years for the shooting and 15 years for each aggravated assault count, with some of his sentence running concurrently.

He is at the Florida Department of Corrections Northwest Reception Center Annex in Shipley with a 2046 release date, according to the DOC website.