Football seedings set for 8-10, 14-17 division playoffs

Playoff action kicks off this week for kids playing in the Center of Anna Maria Island’s flag football league, starting with the 8-10 division Jan. 29 — after press time for this week’s Islander — with No. 6 seed Island Charms taking on No. 3 seed Bins Be Clean, followed by No. 5 seed Cortez Pump battling No. 4 Progressive Cabinetry.

The first-round playoffs will conclude with No. 7 seed Cloud Pest Control taking on No. 2 seed Truly Nolen Jan. 29.

No. 1 seed Beach Bums earned a first-round bye and awaits the winner of the Cortez Pump vs. Progressive Cabinetry matchup.

The championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, with the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.

The 14-17 division playoffs get started at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, when No. 2 seed Salty Printing takes on No. 3 Blalock Walters followed by a matchup between top seed, undefeated Slim’s Place, and No. 4 seed Signarama.

The 14-17 third-place and championship games are set for at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, starting with the consolation game, followed by the championship game.

The 11-13 division still has some unfinished regular-season business to sort out before its playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. Tyler’s Ice Cream is a set as the No. 3 seed, as is USA Fence at No. 4, but Blue Lagoon and Planet Stone each have six victories. Planet Stone plays Tyler’s Jan. 30, when a victory for Planet Stone earns the No. 1 seed and a match against USA Fence Jan. 31. A loss leaves the Planet Stone team as the No. 2 seed, which would pit them against Tyler’s in the 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31 semifinal game.

Stay tuned — or catch the games — to see how it all plays out.

1 unbeaten team remains in adult football

After three weeks of action in the adult flag football league at the center, Bins Be Clean is still standing without a loss. They are 3-0, one game ahead of Beach House Real Estate, which is alone in second place with a 2-1 record. Beach Bums, Moss Builders, Cabb Cleaning and Lancaster Design all follow in the standings with matching 1-2 records.

Beach Bums defeated Lancaster Design 21-13 to open the triple play Jan. 25. Bins Be Clean rolled to a 27-13 victory over Cabb Cleaning in the second game of the night, while Beach House Real Estate edged Moss Builders 41-40 in a shootout to close out the adult league action.

Horseshoe news

Three teams produced 3-0 records in pool play and were left to battle for the day’s supremacy during Jan. 24 horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits.

The team of Bob Mason and Bob Brown drew the bye into the finals and watched as Tim Sofran and Tom Skoloda earned a 24-15 victory over Gene Bobeldyk and Rod Bussey in the semifinals. Sofran and Skoloda stayed hot, earning a 22-18 victory over Mason and Brown to earn the days championship.

Two teams advanced to the knockout stage during Jan. 27 horseshoe action and met in the finals. Bob Mason and Bob Lee rolled to a 23-12 victory over Hank Huyghe and Dom Livedoti.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection.

Key Royale golf news

The pleasant weather brought out 46 golfers for the Key Royale Club men’s weekly modified-Stableford system golf match Jan. 24. Gary Razze took top honors in the individual competition with a score of plus-4, while John Kolojeski was a point back in second place.

The team of Jack Connors, Bob Soos, Terry Tarus and Jim Watt matched the plus-1 carded by the team of Al Carr, Larry Davis, Jon Holcomb and Mike Pritchett for a two-way tie for first place.

The women took the course Jan. 23 for a nine-hole individual-low-net match in four flights.

Joy Kaiser and Pam Lowry each carded 3-under-par 29s to finish in a tie for first place in Flight A. Phyllis Roe was alone in second place with a 1-under-par 31.

Sharron Tarras recorded the low round of the day with a 5-under-par 27 to earn a five-shot victory in Flight B over second-place finisher Roxanne Koche. Fran Barford and Sue Wheeler were tied for third with matching 33s.

Jana Samuels and Janet Razze finished in a tie for first place in Flight C on even-par 32s. Marcia O’Brien took second place with a 4-over-par 36.

Marty Clark’s even-par 32 was good enough for a one-stroke victory in Flight D. Sally York, who had a chip-in birdie on the second hole took second place with a 1-over-par 33, while Kathy Miller finished in third at 36.

The men’s scramble Jan. 25 drew 43 golfers to the links. The team of Herb Clauhs, Gerry Elson, John Kolojeski and Dick Mills combined on a 2-under-par 30 to earn clubhouse bragging rights for the day.

The team of Fred Miller, Larry Pippel, Tom Soloski and Quentin Talbert matched the even-par 32 carded by Gerry Dahl, Dale Hudson, Tim Friessen and Larry Solberg to tie for second place.