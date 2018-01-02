DUI arrestee sentenced to probation

A Bradenton man arrested for driving under the influence in May 2017 was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Timothy Andricks, 27, pleaded no contest to the DUI charge Dec. 21 in the 12th Circuit Court.

Judge Mark Singer ordered Andricks to attend a DUI program, perform 50 hours of public work and serve on a victim-impact panel. The judge also suspended his driver’s license for six months and impounded his vehicle for 10 days.

Police stopped Andricks for speeding and charged him with the DUI after conducting field tests in the 600 block of Manatee Avenue in Holmes Beach.

Andricks was assessed more than $2,300 in court costs and fines.