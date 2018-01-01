Island police blotter – 01-03-2018

Anna Maria

Dec. 16-18, 100 block of White Avenue, suspicious incidents. Used linens led a keyholder and owner to suspect unauthorized use of a rental unit. The vacation rental home was initially found secured but, after two days, was found unsecured. The owner told Manatee County sheriff’s deputies a former renter possibly had a key and used the residence from time to time.

Anna Maria is policed by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradenton Beach

Dec. 22, Circle K, 103 Gulf Drive S., trespass warning. A clerk flagged down a Bradenton Beach police officer to trespass a 31-year-old man who had caused problems with customers. The clerk also told police the man may have stolen items from the store.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

Dec. 4, 3800 block of 116th Street West, battery. Two women consumed a few beers together, after which one woman went to the other woman’s residence to retrieve her bike. There, the woman struck the woman who came for her bicycle several times in the face and hit her in the head with a beer bottle. The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. The aggressor was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail.

Cortez is policed by MCSO.

Holmes Beach

Dec. 18, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, trespass/alcohol. Holmes Beach police arrested a 57-year-old Bradenton man sitting at a picnic table with a bottle of vodka. The man also had a smaller bottle of vodka and some personal items on his bicycle. He was cited for an alcohol ordinance violation and arrested for trespass after previously being warned. Police transported the man to the Manatee County jail.

Dec. 19, 3900 block of East Bay Drive, 0.02 violation/drugs. Two 18-year-old men were stopped at 3:20 a.m. for a traffic violation. Police determined the driver possessed contraband, including a Xanax pill and 7 grams of cannabis. The driver also was cited under the 0.02 driving-impaired law for those under age 21. The passenger was cited for unlawfully possessing alcohol. They were transported to the Manatee County jail.

Dec. 21, 200 block of 72nd Street, noise. Holmes Beach police responded at 10:51 p.m. to a complaint of a loud party. Police took meter readings, measuring 47, 54 and 55 decibels. A 29-year-old male vacationing from Washington, D.C., was issued a noise citation. A city ordinance prohibits noise louder than 50 decibels after 10 p.m.

Dec. 24, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, marijuana possession and trespass. Police observed two males in the beach parking lot after hours. While an officer was issuing trespass warnings, one man handed him 2.6 grams of marijuana. The officer arrested the man for possessing the drug.

Dec. 24, Jessie’s Island Store, 5424 Marina Drive, trespass/warrant. A 23-year-old Bradenton woman was warned for trespass after a clerk observed her trying to steal a $1.75 cigar. She was arrested on an outstanding Manatee County warrant.

Dec. 25, 200 block of 65th Street, noise. Police were called for people yelling and laughing in a pool area at 4:03 a.m. A vacationer from Illinois was issued a noise violation.

Dec. 26, 100 block of 78th Street, burglary/criminal mischief. A burglar broke a door jamb, entered a residence and stole a TV stand. The television was left on the floor.

Holmes Beach is policed by Holmes Beach Police Department.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narratives from the BBPD, HBPD and MCSO.