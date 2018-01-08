Island police blotter – 01-10-2018

Anna Maria

Dec. 21, Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., property damage. A man valeted his car and the valet reported it was damaged. The owner later claimed it was damaged while in the care of the valet.

Anna Maria is policed by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradenton Beach

Dec. 21, Sandpiper Resort Co-op, 2601 Gulf Drive, unlicensed contractor. A contractor was issued a notice to appear in court after a Manatee County code enforcement investigation.

Dec. 31, Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Drive, N., domestic disturbance. An argument between a couple visiting from Alabama turned physical when the woman poured a beer over the man’s head. The pair went to their car, where the woman allegedly struck the man several times in the head, breaking his glasses.

Jan. 2, 110 block of Bridge Street, trespass. Bradenton Beach police arrested a 22-year-old from New York and a 23-year-old from New Hampshire for trespassing on the second floor of a building under construction.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

Dec. 21, Cortez Road and 115th Street West, theft. An unknown person stole the tires, rims and wheels valued at $100 from a mountain bike that was left chained at a bus stop.

Cortez is policed by MCSO.

Holmes Beach

Dec. 28, 6300 block of Marina Drive, suspended license. Holmes Beach police stopped a man after determining he was driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the HBPD station and later to Manatee County jail.

Holmes Beach is policed by Holmes Beach Police Department.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narratives from the BBPD, HBPD and MCSO.