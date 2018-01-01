Law enforcement threat leads to officer-involved shooting in Anna Maria

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting in Anna Maria after island law enforcement responded to a 911 call regarding a possible suicide near the intersection of Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue.

Sgt. Mike Jones and a deputy from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from Bradenton Beach, a Holmes Beach officer and Chief Bill Tokajer responded at about 7:25 p.m. Dec. 30 to Anna Maria. MCSO public information director David Bristow said the call concerned a man threatening to harm himself.

Douglas Schofield, 45, was allegedly armed.

When asked to exit the vehicle, which was parked near Island Players theater, Schofield allegedly complied, but held a weapon in each hand — a hatchet and a knife — and made a verbal threat to the law enforcement officers gathered in front of him.

Bradenton Beach police Officer Eric Hill shot Schofield when he allegedly made a turn toward him.

An MCSO deputy also used an electronic control weapon during the incident, Bristow said in the MCSO news release.

Tokajer told The Islander Dec. 31, “No officer ever wants to discharge their weapon in the performance of their duty. In this case, all the involved officers did what they are trained to do n… the action that was taken was to stop the life-threatening

aggressive action towards them.

“As (Schofield) approached, he made the statement, ‘Which one of you wants to die?’”

“The officers did their jobs as professionals.

“We hope Mr. Schofield can get the help he needs and deserves as a military veteran.”

Schofield was reported in stable condition after surgery at a local hospital.