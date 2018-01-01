Obituaries – 01-03-2018

Robert J. Herman

Robert J. Herman, 61, of Bradenton and formerly of Holmes Beach, died Dec. 19.

He was born in Queens, New York, to Roman and Frances. He graduated from Chaminade High School on Long Island, New York, and later earned an engineering degree.

He was skilled in information and technology and. In many ways, he was a free spirit with an entrepreneurial mind. He admired creativity.

He and life partner Casey Hoffman were living the American dream. The two came to Anna Maria Island with a business plan, scratched in the sand, and started AMI Radio, an online streaming music service, and Zegway by the Bay, offering Segway tours.

He was passionate about people. His intention was to help make people famous. He was dedicated to helping creative people build their music careers and was determined to give them a voice and opportunities.

He lived by some of his favorite song lyrics: “I need never get old” and “Always be humble and kind.”

A celebration of life and concert will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Center of Anna Maria Island, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria. All are welcome to attend. Donations may be made to P.O. Box 267, Bradenton Beach FL 34217 or to GoFundMe — for which a link can be found on the AMI Radio Facebook page.

He is survived by his life partner, Casey Hoffman; children Robert and Lauren; siblings Raymond, Patricia, and Theresa of Pennsylvania and New York.

Robert Walter Elliott

Robert Walter Elliott, 102, of Holmes Beach died Dec. 22.

He was born Jan. 2, 1915, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Robert Walter and Isabel Degrouche Elliott.

Col. Elliott served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and completed his military career with the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of colonel.

He volunteered for some 40 years at the Key Royale Clubwhere he served the members in many ways, including shooting the starter pistol for tournaments.

A remembrance for Col. Elliott will be held 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Key Royale Club, 700 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach.

Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.

Col. Elliott is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Beatrice (Giles).

Dr. Howard Irving Kortis

Dr. Howard Irving Kortis, 89, of Holmes Beach, died Dec. 18, 2017.

He was born in the Bronx in New York City in 1928 to Rose and David of Brooklyn, New York.

He married his wife, Patricia, Feb. 25, 1972, in Plainfield, New Jersey.

He graduated from Midwood High School in three years and went on to the University of Wisconsin, where he was a Phi Kappa Phi honor society graduate. As an Alpha Omega Alpha honors graduate of SUNY DMC, he earned his medical degree and completed his internship, as well as an anesthesia residency at the Walter Reed Army Hospital.

He served as director of anesthesia at U.S. Army Hospital in Nurnberg, Germany, Walson Army Hospital in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In June 1956, he received the highest security clearance as the anesthesiologist for President Dwight David Eisenhower’s surgery.

He retired from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School while serving as professor of clinical anesthesia and clinical director.

His wife said, “Howard was hermetically sealed in the operating room and then turned his attentions toward golf, giving him a new zest for life.”

A service with a rifle salute will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota.

A celebration of life service will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Key Royale Club, 700 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach. Memorial donations may be made to benefit anesthesiology students via the Alumni Association at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, 450 Clarkson Ave., Brooklyn NY 11203. Condolences may be offered online at nevergone.com.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia; sister Lori Mudrick of River Edge, New Jersey; and sons Phillip, Bryan and Edward.

Jeanne Taylor Rozamus

Jeanne Taylor Rozamus, 97, of Holmes Beach, died Dec. 25.

She was the daughter of Harry E. and Helen Taylor.

She grew up in Honolulu, where she lived until her marriage in 1940.

She lived for many years in Alexandria, Virginia. When her husband Michael retired from the FBI in 1970, they moved to Holmes Beach, where they enjoyed an active retirement life.

She was beloved by family and friends and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

She is survived by brother Harry E. Taylor Jr.; daughters Cynthia and Kathy and husband Bill Michaels; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.