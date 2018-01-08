Obituaries – 01-10-2018

Mary Elizabeth Adams McGrath

Mary Elizabeth Adams McGrath, 87, of Holmes Beach, died Dec. 23.

She was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Tallahassee to Sam and Alice Adams.

Her family moved in 1945 to Anna Maria, where they were active in the earlier days of Roser Church. After graduation from Manatee High School in the class of 1947, Mrs. McGrath moved to New York City where she began her secretarial career and subsequently completed college. She eventually moved with her family to the Milwaukee area, where her two sons were raised.

After marriage to Frank in Chicago, where they have a home at Sherwin on the Lake, she held medical secretarial positions.

She was a guardian ad litum and was an active supporter of her husband’s various involvements. Since retirement in 2000, they spent most of the year in Holmes Beach, where she resumed close family ties with her large family. She again became a guardian ad litum, supported the work of CITI Ministries and was a regular member of Inquiring Minds.

Throughout her life, she was always quick to assist and to respond to the perceived needs of all she came to know.

She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Holmes Beach, where a liturgical service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. A reception will follow. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Contributions in her memory may be made to the churches or causes of your choice. Condolences may be made online at brownandsonsfuneral.com.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Francis “Frank” McGrath; sons Thomas Condie of Miami and Christopher and wife Nancy Condie of Seattle; brothers John and wife Laurie Adams of Holmes Beach, James and wife Judy Adams of Anna Maria and Rick and wife Peggy Adams of Atlanta; Joan and Jay Pruce of Sarasota; many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law of Madeleine McGrath Grant.

Robert G. Taylor

Robert G. Taylor, 87, of Anna Maria, died Nov. 2, 2017.

A memorial service was held Jan. 6 at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home in Bradenton. Condolences for may be made online at griffithcline.com.