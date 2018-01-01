Real Estate – 01-03-2018

7316 Gulf Drive, Unit 8, La Casa Costiera, Holmes Beach, a 2,136 sfla / 2,352 sfur 3bed/3bath/2car condo with shared pool built in 2005 was sold 10/27/17, Greenwood to Porterfield for $1,225,000; list $1,290,000.

504 75th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,564 sfla / 3,432 sfur 3bed/3bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1965 on a 11,430 sq ft lot was sold 10/31/17, Balais to Pearce for $1,175,000.

2502 Ave. B, Bradenton Beach, a 3,360 sfla / 5,394 sfur 5bed/5bath/2car pool home built in 1993 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 10/31/17, Barron to Kane for $979,000; list $989,000.

526 72nd St., Holmes Beach, a 1,388 sfla / 1,792 sfur 2bed/2bath/1car canalfront home built in 1967 on a 11,700 sq ft lot was sold 11/04/17, Soler to Runo for $715,000; list $715,000.

315 62nd St., Unit A, Coastal Cottages, Holmes Beach, 1,294 sfla / 1,717 sfur 3bed/2bath condo with pool built in 2012 was sold 11/07/17, Litchfield to 315 62nd St LLC for $700,000.

111 Eighth St. S., Bradenton Beach, a 1,606 sfla / 1,950 sfur 4bed/4bath triplex built in 1930 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 11/08/17, Bayne to Mitchell for $525,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.