Real Estate – 01-10-2018

212 82nd St., Holmes Beach, a 2,366 sfla / 3,083 sfur 5bed/4bath/2car pool home built in 2016 on a 8,100 sq ft lot was sold 11/16/17, Lalonde to 212 82nd St. LLC for $1,475,000.

645 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, a 2,679 sfla / 3,405 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car bayfront home built in 1968 on a 16,631 sq ft lot was sold 11/09/17, Accardi to Masters for $1,400,000; list $1,400,000.

700 Jacaranda Road, Anna Maria, a 1,924 sfla / 3,704 sfur 4bed/2½bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1984 on a 7,500 sq ft lot was sold 11/22/17, Thomas to Hrebinko for $1,265,000; list $1,295,000.

106 36th St., Unit 3, Palm Gables, Holmes Beach, a 2,140 sfla / 4,478 sfur 3bed/2½bath/1car Gulffront condo with shared pool built in 2006 was sold 11/20/17, Clifford to Hoffman for $1,150,000; list $1,250,000.

207 70th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,014 sfla / 2,660 sfur 4bed/4bath duplex with pool built in 1966 on a 9,180 sq ft lot was sold 11/14/17, Smitbett LLC to Lamsi LLC for $1,035,000.

210 72nd St., Holmes Beach, a 844 sfla / 1,326 sfur 2bed/1bath home built in 1971 on a 11,340 sq ft lot was sold 11/09/17, Britt to 210 & 212 72nd St. LLC for $1,000,000; list $1,100,000.

2313 Ave. B, Bradenton Beach, a 2,614 sfla / 2,813 sfur 5bed/5bath home built in 1951 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 11/07/17, Espinet to Gordon for $810,000; list $850,000.

229 85th St., Holmes Beach, a 1.136 sfla / 2,060 sfur 2bed/2bath/1car home built in 1959 on a 9,000 sq ft lot was sold 10/30/17, Eslib to Tolerton for $519,000; list $526,000.

1325 Gulf Drive N., Unit 267, Tortuga, Bradenton Beach, a 1,392 sfla / 1,560 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 2006 was sold 12/01/17, Casa Cortez LLC to Bell for $495,000; list $495,000.

1325 Gulf Drive N., Unit 167, Tortuga, Bradenton Beach, a 1,392 sfla / 1,560 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 2006 was sold 11/03/17, Bryant LLP to Morgan for $485,000.

212 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,196 sfla / 1,484 sfur 2bed/2bath home built in 1951 on a 7,540 sq ft lot was sold 11/08/17, Sandmoor LLC to 212 Spring Ave LLC for $480,000; list $480,000.

215 82nd St., Holmes Beach, a 824 sfla / 1,360 sfur 2bed/2bath home built in 1954 on a 8,100 sq ft lot was sold 11/15/17, Angiuli to North Shore Cottage LLC for $475,000; list $489,800.

4255 Gulf Drive, Unit 230, Island Village, Holmes Beach, a 1,254 sfla / 1,482 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1981 was sold 11/02/17, Cass to Pettorini for $407,500; list $435,000.

212 67th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,064 sfla / 1,610 sfur 2bed/1bath/1car home built in 1961 on a 7,875 sq ft lot was sold 11/03/17, Martini to Hohenadel for $401,230.

2208 Ave. B, Bradenton Beach, a 1,241 sfla / 1,313 sfur 2bed/1bath home built in 1959 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 11/17/17, Bachman to Peretz for $378,000.

6250 Holmes Blvd., Unit 24, North Beach Village, Holmes Beach, a 2bed/2½bath/1car condo with shared pool built in 1990 was sold 11/09/17, Pullen to Landers for $350,000; list $399,900.

117 Seventh St. N., Unit 20, Bay View Terrace, Bradenton Beach, a 864 sfla / 912 sfur 2bed/1½bath condo with shared pool built in 1973 was sold 11/06/17, McClement to Total Supply LLC for $350,000; list $359,000.

1301 Bay Drive N., Unit 8A, Bay Watch, Bradenton Beach, a 1,079 sfla / 1,225 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1982 was sold 10/31/17, Carson to Winkler for $280,000; list $309,000.

1801 Gulf Drive N., Unit 158, Runaway Bay, Bradenton Beach, a 722 sfla / 782 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1978 was sold 11/13/17, Lum to Donahue for $268,000; list $288,900.

