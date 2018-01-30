Real Estate – 01-31-2018

106 Tern Drive, Anna Maria, a 3,649 sfla / 5,953 sfur 4bed/4½bath/3car canalfront pool home built in 2015 on a 7,500 sq ft lot was sold 12/20/17, Gulfside Development LLC to Johnson for $2,300,000; list $2,395,000.

220 N. Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach, a 3,083 sfla 4bed/4½bath/2car bayfront pool home built in 2017 on a 10,000 sq ft lot was sold 12/22/17, Lott Keel Holdings LLC to AMI Prime Vacation Destination LLC for $2,299,000; list $2,299,000.

105 Tern Drive, Anna Maria, a 1,705 sfla / 1,981 sfur 2bed/2bath/1car canalfront home built in 1976 on a 7,500 sq ft lot was sold 12/21/17, Duffy to Duffer for $895,000.

2312 Canasta Drive, Bradenton Beach, a 1,034 sfla / 2bed/2bath Bayfront home built in 1948 on a 9,650 sq ft lot was sold 12/18/17, Grady to Canasta Cottage LLC for $780,000; list $1,049,000.

528 70th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,460 sfla / 2,476 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1986 on a 8,840 sq ft lot was sold 12/28/17, Sudnick to Woodside America LLP for $750,000; list $850,000.

306 67th St., Unit A, 67th Street, Holmes Beach, a 1,256 sfla / 1,386 sfur 3bed/2bath land condo with pool built in 2013 was sold 12/15/17, Bishop to Teter for $632,500; list $669,000.

411 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,400 sfla / 1,680 sfur 3bed/2bath pool home built in 1935 on a 7,569 sq ft lot was sold 12/19/17, Teston to 441 Spring LLC for $625,000; list $645,000.

302 24th St. N.,Unit A, Summer Getaway Condo, Bradenton Beach, a 1,546 sfla / 1,756 sfur 2bed/2bath/1car condo built in 1993 was sold 12/20/17, Costanzo to McNamara for $519,000; list $519,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.