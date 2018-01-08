The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Jan 10 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

JACKET: LEATHER, MEDIUM. New, paid $200, asking $100. 941-932-5595.

TWO-DRAWER, WICKER TV stand, or dining-room cabinet. Natural finish, $35. Holmes Beach. 973-219-0335.

COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $50. 941-756-6728.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

MOVING SALE! 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 13. Take it away! 317 Spring Ave. Anna Maria.

LOST & FOUND

FOUND WALLET: BRADENTON Beach, near Seventh Street and Gulf Drive. Description required to claim. 734-464-6978.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

WANTED: RELIABLE, CLEAN, low-mileage, inexpensive used sedan or small SUV for grandchild. Call 941-778-7978.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HELP WANTED

HOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.

DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE man. Work on Anna Maria Island. Part- or full-time. Resume to: annamariaisland@hotmail.com.

NOW HIRING: CUSTOMER service representatives. All shifts, flexible schedules. Circle K, 2513 N. Gulf Drive , Bradenton Beach. 941-778-3756 . Stop by or apply online: www.circlek.com.

HELP WANTED: SALES associate. Exit Art is now hiring flexible and motivated sales associates for both of our locations on Longboat Key. Please, call Debbie at 941-387-7395.

PART-TIME OFFICE HELP needed at The Islander. Work two and a half days a week. General office work with some bookkeeping required. Answr questions and provide directions to visitors. Send email inquiry to news@islander.org.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

MY NAME IS AIDAIN, I live in Holmes Beach I’m available to do any small yard, house chores for a fee. I do dog walking, pet sitting or run small errands. I’m available after school, 4-9 p.m. or all day Saturday and Sunday. I can be reached at 941-243-4473. Text or call. Thank you.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

POWER WASHING AND windows: Residential, commercial, resort, real estate. Ask about our exterior cleaning. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness80@gmail.com.

TRUEBLUE33 MOBILE COMPUTER Service LLC. In-home and on-site business tech support. Call today, 941-592-7714.

PIERLY MAID CLEANING Service: Two former City Pier employees looking to make your home, vacation rental, office spic and span! Please, give us a call, 941-447-2565 or 941-565-0312.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

PROFESSIONAL PAINTING SERVICES: Prompt and reliable, meticulous, thorough, quality workmanship. Interior/exterior, wallpaper removal. Also minor repairs and carpentry. Free written estimates. Bill Witaszek, 941-307-9315.

I CAN FIX that! No job too small. 20 years experience. Remodel, new construction. Call Brent, 941-524-6965.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble LLC. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service at a fair price. Our customers are our top priority! www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com. Call Don, 941-993-6567.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL: NORTHWEST Bradenton. 1BR/1BA open living room, kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. No pets/smoking. $450/weekly, $1,600/monthly. Call 941-792-0258.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA with den sleeps six. Few step to beach. Nice location. Call 703-587-4675.

ANNUAL RENTAL PERICO Island: 2BR/2BA condo 1,250 sf, new tile throughout, office/den, pool access, exercise room, carport and small storage. $1,400/month. Small pet OK. First, last, security. Water and cable included. Gulf-Bay Realty, HYPERLINK “tel:941-778-7244″941-778-7244.

VACATION RENTALS AVAILABLE for upcoming season. 2BR/2BA canalfront villa, $2,300/month . 3BR/2BA canalfront home, $4,300/month. 2BR/2BA condo, heated pool, tennis, lagoon view, $3,400/month. Green Real Estate, 941-778-0455. www.greenreal.com.

STILL AVAILABLE FOR winter season: Holmes Beach 1BR/2BA, 750 sf, steps to white sand beach. Call Mike now, 727-999-1011.

AVAILABLE WINTER SEASON 2018 and 2019: 2BR/2BA ground-level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

ANNUAL RENTAL: THE Palms. Minutes to Benderson Park and UTC. 2BR/2BA, $1,500/month, ground-floor condo with garage. Unfurnished, totally updated and ready to move in! Two swimming pools, exercise room, no pets/no smoking. First, last, security. Keller Williams of Manatee, 941-348-3071.

AVAILABLE WINTER SEASON 2018 and 2019: 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

2BR/2BA ANNUAL IN Bradenton Beach. $1,800 a month. 941-527-9416.

HOLMES BEACH ANNUAL rental: 2BR/1BA single-story. $1,450/month first, last, security. 941-451-7403.

ANNUAL: CHARMING 1BR/1BA, block to beach, bay and Bridge Street. $950/month. 443-254-5736.

NW BRADENTON ANNUAL 3BR/2.5BA, garage. $1,450/month plus utilities. No pets, no smoking. Can be purchased. 941-778-2824.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA newer duplex, beautifully furnished garage. $1,750/month plus utilities, includes Internet and cable. Available now for season or annual. No pets, no smoking. 941-778-2824.

HOLMES BEACH: GULFFRONT duplex cottage and beach view apartments. Limited weekly openings January-May. Each unit 1BR/1BA with kitchen, living/dining. Pristine and peaceful tropical setting right on beach! Call Alice, 813-230-4577.

ANNUAL RENTAL WANTED: Retired RN non-smoker with a dog seeks 1BR/1BA on Anna Maria Island. 859-279-9407.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com.

SLIGHTLY OFF THE Island: 3BR/2BA completely renovated lake house, 5 miles from the beach. No condo/HOA fees, no deed restrictions, no traffic, huge boat/RV storage area, no flood insurance. $319,500. HYPERLINK “http://www.6909-32nd.com/”www.6909-32nd.com. For sale by owner. 941-795-5225.

OPEN HOUSE: NOON-3 p.m. Saturday. Beautiful new construction! 4BR/4.5BA. Swimming pool with hot tub, must see! $1,499,000. 420 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island.

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue, off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

PINE AVENUE BAYOU condo for sale by owner. Steps to shops and city pier. Newly renovated, ground-floor, two-bedroom unit. Great north-end location! $320,000. 941-321-5454.

ISLAND MOBILE HOME across from Gulf, 1BR/1BA, 8 by 24-foot deck, adjacent parking, new bath, outdoor shower, turnkey. $92,000, great rental! Mtscc@aol.com.

3BR/3BA 2,668 sf HEATED pool, boat dock, boatlift, new kitchen, open floor plan. Spacious closets, tiled floors. $1,199,000. Priced to sell. Sharon Hightower, RE/MAX Alliance Group, 941-330-5054. Call today for showing.

PERICO ISLAND: 2BR/2BA condo. Great water views. $279,900. Sharon Hightower, RE/MAX Alliance Group, 941-330-5054.

NORTHWEST BRADENTON: 3BR/2.5BA, two-car tandem garage. Newer air conditioning, tile, more. Priced to sell, $169,000. 941-778-2824.

MAKE IT YOUR dream home: Key Royale fixer-upper. 3BR/2BA, oversized two-car garage. Home features vaulted ceiling in great room with clerestory windows, bright and cheery. Caged swimming pool and spa, boatlift and dock. Nice lot with generous setbacks. $765,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

VILLAGE GREEN HOME: Completely remodeled, like new, no HOA fees. 2BR/2BA family room/den, two-car garage. $259,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.