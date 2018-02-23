23-year-old dies in Cortez Road crash

A motorcyclist died Feb. 8 from a crash with a van near an RV park on Cortez Road West in Bradenton.

He was the son of former Bradenton Beach Police Officer Mike Bazell.

Ryan Bazell, 23, of Bradenton, was traveling east on Cortez Road on a 2007 Yahama R6 when Carol Ann Nelson, 80, of Bradenton, driving west in a 2015 Kia Sedona, turned left “into the direct path of the motorcycle,” a Florida Highway Patrol report states.

The motorcycle collided with the right, rear side of the van as the motorist turned into Sarasota Bay RV Park, 10777 Cortez Road W., according to the report.

Bazell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Nelson was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton with minor injuries, according to the FHP.

FHP ticketed Nelson for failing to yield the right of way.

Bazell may have been traveling at a “very high rate of speed,” according to Bradenton Beach Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz, who added FHP is investigating the crash.

“It’s so sad to lose such a young person, especially when it’s a former officer’s family. We pray for the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Diaz said.