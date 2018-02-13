Anna Maria commissioner says goodbye, candidates line up

Nancy Yetter has said her goodbyes to the city of Anna Maria.

The city held a reception Feb. 8 ahead of Yetter’s final city commission meeting to send her off.

Yetter announced in January that she and her husband were relocating to Tampa to be closer to family.

At the reception, Mayor Dan Murphy presented her with a key to the city and thanked her for her service to the city.

Murphy said Yetter spent her time on the city commission advocating for citizens’ rights and taking up topics with passion.

“I’ve always been interested in giving back to my community,” Yetter said at the reception. “Hopefully I’ve done more good than harm… .You never know what’s right, you just have to go with your heart.”

Yetter said she stayed true to her campaign promise of prioritizing resident’s interests. “Right or wrong, it’s what I promised and it’s what I stayed with,” she said.

Yetter served on the city’s planning and zoning board before joining the commission in 2012, filling a seat with no competition on the ballot. She was re-elected in 2014 and 2016.

Commission prepares to fill Yetter’s seat

The commission will hold a vote at its Feb. 22 meeting on a successor to fill the remainder of Yetter’s term to November.

Those interested in serving on the commission must meet certain qualifications and submit a city form by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

Applications are available at city hall and on the city’s website, cityofannamaria.com.

Those interested in serving must reside in the city for at least two years. The form asks candidates to identify if they’re legal residents, if they’re registered to vote in the city and whether they work for the city, among other questions.

The appointee will be sworn in Feb. 22.

As of Feb. 9, five people had expressed interest in filling the vacant seat. David Bouchard, Jonathan Crane and Amy Tripp submitted the required forms for consideration.

Former Commissioner Gene Aubry and Jack Brennan also expressed interest in applying.