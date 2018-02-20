Bradenton Beach, tour vendors face another delay for dock

Another tourist season is in motion on Anna Maria Island and a major player is still missing from the party.

A new floating dock adjacent to the Historic Bridge Street Pier — a replacement for a damaged dock — was approved by the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency in March 2017, but has yet to be installed.

And it looks like it may be Easter or later before there’s any action at the pier.

As with the old dock, the new dock will be available for boaters on a first-come first-serve basis, to load and unload private and commercial vessels. Daily tours are expected to operate from the dock.

The first payment for the new dock to contractor Technomarine — $29,995 of $119,980 — was approved and delivered in April 2017.

The contract specifies completion within six months of the first payment, but does not include penalties for delays.

Initially, representatives from Technomarine said they would begin work on the new dock in September 2017.

However, Technomarine representatives said a busy hurricane season delayed their progress.

According to a schedule provided December 2017 by Technomarine, the dock installation was set to take place in early February 2018.

At a Feb. 7 pier team meeting, Horne pointed out that the schedule stated Technomarine would “mobilize into the site” starting Jan. 29 and dock delivery was planned for Feb. 5.

However, Technomarine has not made an appearance.

Following unanswered phone calls and emails to Technomarine by Speciale and Commissioner Ralph Cole starting Feb. 7, the city received a new schedule Feb. 14.

According to an email from Technomarine president Jat Talton to Speciale, the contractor plans to begin work at the pier March 19 and dock delivery is slated for March 26.

April 30 was given as the final inspection date.

No explanation was given for the delay.

“My concern is I just want to see the job started and completed,” Speciale said Feb. 14. “And, I want to see to it that they put in the quality of dock they initially presented. We’re looking forward to seeing what they do.”