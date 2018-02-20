Bradenton man gets early termination for DUI

A Bradenton man paid his dues for driving under the influence.

Judge Robert Farrance terminated probation for Ryne M. Johnson Feb. 5, finding he satisfied the court’s conditions. He also waived the remaining costs of supervision.

Johnson pleaded no contest in November 2017, was found guilty and sentenced to a 12-month DUI probation.

His probation included the potential for early termination, orders to complete an advanced DUI course and a victim-impact panel, credit for time served and 30 days house arrest.

Farrance also ordered Johnson to install an alcohol-detection ignition device in his vehicle for two years and to perform 100 hours of public service.

The judge suspended Johnson’s driver’s license for a year, except for business purposes, and impounded his vehicle for 10 days.

Johnson was arrested driving a Mercedes-Benz in Bradenton Beach in March 2017, after he nearly hit pedestrians on Bridge Street.

In addition to the DUI arrest, Johnson was ticketed for failure to use due care toward a pedestrian. The ticket was dismissed in November.

Johnson was assessed $2,711 in court costs and fines, according to court records.