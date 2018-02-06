Island police blotter – 02-07-2018

Anna Maria

Jan. 25, 200 block of Willow Avenue, theft. A patio table and chairs were taken from a rental home. The owner told the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office he’d last seen the furniture around the first of the year.

Bradenton Beach

Jan. 28, Bradenton Beach Marina, 402 Church Ave., spill. Bradenton Beach police responded to a complaint of an oily substance in the water near the dock and, with marina personnel, looked to find the source. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy reported no sign of a leak from the A.P. Bell docks or surrounding marinas. West Manatee Fire Rescue responded, estimated about a gallon of fuel had escaped and checked both sides of the bridge. The battalion chief concluded the substance would likely dissipate with the expected rain.

Cortez

Jan. 15, 3600 block of 115th Street Court West, burglary. An unknown person entered an unoccupied home through a window. No items were reported missing but blood, from where the suspect apparently sustained a cut, was found and processed.

Jan. 26, 3800 block of 118th Street West, Baker Act. MCSO deputies responded to a call about an overdose and took the person into custody under the Baker Act.

Holmes Beach

Jan. 21, 33rd Street and the beach, alcohol. Two 19-year-old women from Sarasota and Brandon and a 25-year-old Bradenton man were cited for drinking against a city ordinance. Holmes Beach police found the trio at 12:25 a.m. on the beach with two bottles of wine.

Jan. 22, 100 block of 72nd Street, found bicycles. Two bicycles, a blue beach Sun Cruiser and a gray 10-speed Roadmaster mountain bike, were found. A passerby told police the bicycles had been at the beach access for more than a week. The officer placed the bicycles in safekeeping.

Jan. 23, 500 block of 69th Street, burglary. A caretaker reported a burglary while he was gone for about a month. Taken were a set of silverware valued at $500, a wedding ring valued at $1,000, a gold necklace valued at $300, hair clippers valued at $9 and $10-$300.

Jan. 27, 600 block of Gladstone Lane, noise. At 11:42 p.m., police were dispatched to a complaint of a loud backyard party. Noise meter readings averaged 57 decibels. An officer advised the homeowner the music was too loud. The homeowner responded, saying the party was ending.

Jan. 29, 2800 block of Avenue E, theft. A woman reported someone stole her unlocked black bicycle after 2 p.m. the day before. In the morning, she noticed the bike, an English racer valued at $500, gone from where she left it.

