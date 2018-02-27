Island police blotter – 02-28-2018

Anna Maria

Feb. 7, 800 block of South Bay Boulevard, theft. A man reported a temporary tag stolen from a recycle bin after receiving unpaid toll transactions from the tag.

Bradenton Beach

Feb. 16, 1000 block of Gulf Drive North, criminal mischief. An unknown person keyed a Mercedes-Benz, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Feb. 17, 100 block of 23rd Street North, disorderly intoxication. Responding to a call about a woman screaming, Bradenton Beach police found an intoxicated man lying in the bed of a pickup bed with his girlfriend. The officer arrested the man, who refused to answer the officer’s questions and cussed loudly. He later apologized for being a “drunk pain in the a–.” He was transported to the Manatee County jail.

Cortez

Feb.14, 4500 block of 124th Street West, battery. A female roommate reported to MCSO a man grabbed her wrist and tore her skin. The man denied touching the woman. The male roommate was taking food from the refrigerator that wasn’t his, according to the woman. The state attorney was asked to review the case for charges.

Holmes Beach

Feb. 16, 38th Street and the beach. Holmes Beach police observed an ultralight aircraft landing in the water, operating as a boat. Later, on land, the operators handed out business cards. Officers issued the business owner a warning for soliciting business against a city ordinance.

Feb. 18, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, fireworks. Responding to a report of gunshots, a police officer observed a 19-year-old male lighting and holding fireworks on the beach. The officer issued a notice to appear in court for the violation.

Feb. 19, 3300 block of Gulf Drive, theft. While on patrol, a man approached a police officer and reported fishing gear, which he valued at $500, had been stolen from the front patio of his condo overnight.

Feb. 19, 2900 block of Avenue E, trespass. Holmes Beach police issued a trespass warning to a 31-year-old who cut through a backyard. The resident told police the same man had been dropped off in the same area the night before.

