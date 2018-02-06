Man sentenced to prison after HBPD chase

A man who ran into waist-high Gulf waters to escape Holmes Beach police was sentenced to two-plus years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Abraham Saucedo Jr., 27, of Wimauma, pleaded no contest Dec. 14, 2017, to fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended license, possessing meth, cocaine and marijuana, giving false information to police and driving a vehicle without a proper tag and registration.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci sentenced Saucedo after finding him guilty on all counts and, for the marijuana, false information and vehicle charges, sentenced him to credit for time served.

He spent 278 days in jail after his March 2017 arrest before his conviction, according to court records.

Leading to his arrest, Holmes Beach police attempted to stop him on license and vehicle violations, but Saucedo sped down Avenue F, drove into a backyard in the 3100 block of Gulf Drive, parked and fled on foot into the Gulf of Mexico.

Police found marijuana, crystal meth and cocaine in his vehicle.

Court records show Saucedo was assessed $943 in court costs and fines.

He also is charged in connection with a January 2015 burglary in Parrish. After the arrest in Holmes Beach, his bond in the 2015 case was revoked.

Saucedo remains in the Manatee County jail, pending proceedings on the Parrish burglary, according to jail and court records.