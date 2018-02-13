Obituaries – 02-14-2018

Carolyn D. Wurzel

Carolyn D. Wurzel, 83, of Holmes Beach, died Jan. 28.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in Napoleon, Ohio, by William and Gladys (Butchbach) Puehler.

She attended Bowling Green University and later began her career as an X-ray technician, where she met husband Robert Wurzel.

They married July 1, 1956, in Napoleon, Ohio.

They moved to Holmes Beach in 2005, where her family owns and operates Island Garden Villas.

She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 26th St. W., Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to brownandsonsfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert; son Geoffrey; daughters Lisa and Christy; sisters Marilyn, Nancy and Norma; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.