Obituaries – 02-21-2018

Linda Keyworth Davis

Linda Keyworth Davis of Holmes Beach died Feb. 11. She was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Boston to R. Allen and Leontine Briggs Keyworth.

She had three brothers and one sister.

She attended Emma Willard High School in Troy, New York. She received a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a master’s degree in English from Duke University. She taught English for 17 years at Keshequa Central High School in Nunda, New York.

She lived in Rochester, New York, for many years and that is where her children grew up and went to school.

In 1996, she and husband William moved to Holmes Beach. Her interests included watching her favorite television show, “Judge Judy,” and the winter Olympic games, keeping up with her grandchildren and playing computer games. She loved to read and frequented the Island Library in Holmes Beach.

She is remembered for years of work as the vice president for the Manatee County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Florida. She was outstanding at supporting, educating and advocating for families who had loved ones struggling with mental illness.

She will be missed immensely by her family and friends.

A private celebration of her life will be held. Memorial donations may be made to NAMI Manatee County, P.O. Box 9088, Bradenton, FL 34206.

She is survived by husband William; sons Bowman, Russell and Nathaniel; daughter Katherine; and eight grandchildren.

James ‘Jim’ H Ross

James “Jim” H. Ross, 72, of Holmes Beach, died Feb. 2.

He was born and raised in the Kensington area of Philadelphia with his eight brothers and sisters.

He was known around Anna Maria Island as Capt. Jim or Navy Jim.

He was a resident of the island off and on since 1996.

He retired from the U.S. Navy as a chief aviation boatswain’s mate at age 37.

He loved being on the water and was a Sea Tow captain in the Keys and a supply boat captain for the oil rigs out of Aransas Pass, Texas.

Since retiring he tried his hand at many things. He was a substance abuse counselor and ran marathons for many years, a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captain and the manager of a Moose lodge in Key West.

He spoke Japanese and Portuguese, and also knew American sign language.

A celebration of life will be held island-style at Bortell’s Lounge, 10003 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

He is survived by son John of Tampa; daughter Jami-Leigh of Indiana; sisters Lynn Niblick of New Jersey, Denise Tozzi and Janet Morgan of Florida; brothers Jack of Pennsylvania, Terry of Texas, Kevin of Connecticut and Brian of Florida; 21 nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.