Obituaries – 02-28-2018

Theodore ‘Ted’ Cunningham

Theodore “Ted” Cunningham, 83, of Anna Maria Island, died Feb. 17.

He was born May 1, 1934, in Liverpool, England, to Irene and James.

He married Mary Lillian McGarrigle April 2, 1956, in Liverpool. Their 62 years crossed three countries — England, Canada and the United States.

He was known for his boundless energy, lust for life and awesome sense of humor, which was brought him many friends. He had a gift for bringing fun wherever he went.

He was an avid sailor and motorcycle enthusiast. Both activities fed his desire for adventure and freedom.

His thirst for knowledge and drive kept him working well into his 60s, avidly reading and reaching out to his friends, colleagues and acquaintances with his newsy and fun-filled emails.

He was a great storyteller and had an anecdote for every situation.

His 62 years with his wife is a testament to commitment, loyalty and true love.

Griffith-Cline Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

He is survived by wife Mary; children Michael and wife Judy, Ann and husband Frank, John and wife Melinda, Mark and wife Kimberly Paul and wife Yvette; grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Elizabeth, Theo. Jennifer, Sara, Brad, Josh, Brady and Abby; and great-grandchildren Aiden, Abel and Olivia.

Dolores ‘Dolly’ Klosky

Dolores “Dolly: Klosky, 93, of Centreville, Maryland, died Feb. 18.

She was born in Williamsburg, Iowa, Nov. 18, 1924, to J. Carl and Bernadette O’Meara Rush. She grew up in Iowa, helping on the family farm. She married a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, had two children and then was divorced.

In 1981, she married Peter Klosky and moved to Fulton, Maryland. She worked for the U.S. Department of Defense as a telemetry analyst, retiring after more than 20 years of service.

She spent her time in both Emmitsburg and on Anna Maria Island, before moving to Centreville in 2005 to be closer to family.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, St Bernard Catholic Church in Holmes Beach and Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville.

She loved her orchards and enjoyed spending time gardening, swimming, playing bridge, hosting parties and solving puzzles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. For online condolences, go to fhnfuneralhome.com.

She is survived by husband Peter; children Nancy Ermenidis, Johnathan Wiebold, Sara, Peter Jr., Rea Maria Klosky Giner-Sorolla, James Ledlie, Kathryn Klosky Howlett, Stephen, Matthew and Anne Klosky Arpa; brother Eugene Rush; 15 grandchildren; and six-great grandchildren.

Foster William ‘Bill’ Swope

Bill Swope, 95, died Feb. 18at his home in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He also owned a home on Anna Maria Island.

He was born May 25, 1922, in Cleveland to Lytle E. and Dorothy F. He graduated from Rittman High School, where he played football and clarinet in the band, then attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, majoring in business administration.

On a double-blind date at Miami U, he met and fell in love with Elizabeth “Betty” Sanford — his date that evening was the other girl. World War II was just breaking out and he interrupted his romance and education to join the U.S. Army in 1942. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the French Legion of Honor.

He returned to the states in July 1945.

He married July 26, 1945, in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and later returned to Miami U, graduating in 1946.

From 1946 to 1952, he traveled the Southeast as area manager for Eagle-Pitcher Industries. In June 1952, the family moved from Cincinnati to Winchester, Kentucky, where he opened Swope Motor Company Inc. In 1961, the family moved to Elizabethtown and he opened the Swope Family of Dealerships.

He was involved in many civic and community groups and campaigns and was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America.

His hobby was collecting and restoring vintage and classic automobiles. The collection grew beyond the capacity to store them in the dealerships. So in 1999, he opened Swope’s Cars of Yesteryear Museum.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

He is survived by sons Bob and wife Jan of Elizabethtown, Dick and wife Ann of Prospect, Kentucky, and Carl and wife Anne of Elizabethtown; daughter the Rev. Katherine and husband Jim Redmond of Lexington, Kentucky; foster daughter Angela and husband Lon Keith of Lexington, Kentucky; foster son Larry and wife Debra Hornback of Melbourne; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.