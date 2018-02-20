Parkland tragedy reverberates on AMI

A day after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were killed and 14 others injured by a former student wielding a high-powered rifle, Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer was asked by city leaders if preventative procedures are in place at the island school.

Anna Maria Elementary is at 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

Tokajer told commissioners at their Feb. 15 meeting the school already operates on virtual lockdown, with only the front door open after students arrive.

Tokajer said lockdown drills are conducted every two months, although the Feb. 16 drill was postponed out of sensitivity to the Parkland tragedy.

“We want everyone prepared in case something unthinkable happens,” he said.

Tokajer said he went to the school to calm frightened students and reassure staff during a power outage Feb. 15.

Holmes Beach police officers receive training annually to deal with “an active shooter,” he said.

— Terry O’Connor