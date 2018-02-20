Parrish man arrested for DUI

Police arrested a Parrish motorist for driving under the influence after stopping a van that sped across the Anna Maria Island Bridge to Perico Island.

Brook Duncan, 32, was pulled over by a Holmes Beach officer Feb. 3 in the 12000 block of Manatee Avenue.

HBPD Officer Alan Bores began to follow the van after observing the vehicle swerve across the road in the 5200 block of Gulf Drive at 3:41 a.m., according to a police report.

Before the stop, the van accelerated eastbound on Manatee Avenue and the officer “paced the van at 70 mph,” the report states.

Duncan told the officer he’d consumed a “couple of drinks” and agreed to a field-sobriety test, lost his balance and was arrested, according to the report.

Duncan provided breath samples measuring 0.178 and 0.171 blood-alcohol content. The legal BAC limit is 0.08. Duncan declined an interview after being read his Miranda rights.

He also was ticketed for failing to use a proper lane, obey a traffic control device and provide proof of insurance.

He posted a $500 bond and was released.

Duncan’s arraignment is set for 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.