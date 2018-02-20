Real Estate – 02-21-2018

206 Spring Lane, Anna Maria, a 2,384 sfla / 3,687 sfur 5bed/4½bath/2car Gulfview home built in 2006 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/10/18, Brooks to Davis for $2,574,500; list $2,849,000.

216 68th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,662 sfla 4bed/5bath/2car pool home built in 2017 on a 8,288 sq ft lot was sold 01/08/18, Gold Farm Property LLC to Borchers for $1,925,000; list $2,099,000.

3017 Ave. E, Holmes Beach, a 2,008 sfla 4bed/3bath triplex built in 1954 on a 13,125 sq ft lot was sold 01/25/18, Richardson to Mumm Real Estate AMI LLC for $1,725,000.

421 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, a home built in 2018 on a 7,540 sq ft lot was sold 01/28/18, Centrem LLC to 421 Spring LLC for $1,500,000.

217 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,576 sfla 5bed/4bath/4car pool home built in 2014 on a 5,742 sq ft lot was sold 01/05/18, Magnolia Beach Views LLC to Bolduc for $1,495,000; list $1,495,000.

115 Elm Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,454 sfla / 3,138 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car pool home built in 1981 on a 5,500 sq ft lot was sold 01/31/18, Knisely to Allan for $1,425,000; list $1,495,000.

2308 Canasta Drive, Bradenton Beach, a 1,248 sfla / 3,040 sfur 3bed/2½bath/2car Bayfront home built in 1997 on a 9,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/24/18, Florida Gulf Coast Vacation Homes LLC to Sanford for $1,350,000; list $1,395,000.

205 69th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,000 sfla / 2,160 sfur 4bed/4bath pool home built in 1974 on a 7,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/17/18, Beachbound I LLC to Na3 LLC for $1,300,000; list $1,369,000.

7000 Gulf Drive, Unit 117, Tiffany Place, Holmes Beach, a 1,212 sfla / 1,420 sfur 2bed/2bath Gulffront condo with shared pool built in 1978 was sold 01/29/18, Crabb to Micho for $955,000; list $995,000.

618 Hampshire Lane, Holmes Beach, a 2,422 sfla / 3,230 sfur 4bed/3bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1969 on a 9,975 sq ft lot was sold 01/25/18, Gamble to Arnold for $900,000; list $900,000.

310 68th St., Unit B, Anna Maria Island Beachwalk, Holmes Beach, a 2,043 sfla / 4,866 sfur 3bed/3½bath/2car land condo with pool built in 2011 was sold 01/04/18, Collins to Johnson for $850,000; list $875,000.

231 85th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,266 sfla / 2,690 sfur 3bed/3bath/1car home with spa built in 1958 on a 9,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/19/18, Camboni to Jelovich for $840,000; list $875,000.

317 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,352 sfla / 2,740 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car pool home built in 1988 on a 7,564 sq ft lot was sold 01/05/18, Miles to Ashton for $820,000; list $879,000.

768 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria, a 1,472 sfla / 1,502 sfur 2bed/2bath home built in 1960 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/12/18, Finold to Lisa and Marc Biales LLC for $704,500; list $759,900.

706 Rose St., Anna Maria, a 1,224 sfla 4bed/2bath duplex with pool built in 1966 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/11/18, Serpico to Pekarek for $630,000.

515 59th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,632 sfur / 2,210 sfur 2bed/2bath/1car canalfront home built in 1962 on a 9,500 sq ft lot was sold 01/16/18, Duytschaver to Suzor for $620,000; list $709,000.

2306 Ave. B, Bradenton Beach, a 1,768 sfla / 2,364 sfur 5bed/3½bath/1car duplex built in 1947 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/19/18, Bennett to Real Home LLC for $595,000.

2807 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, a 1,284 sfla / 2,034 sfur 2bed/2bath home built in 1988 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/19/18, Cooley to Hurff for $485,000; list $510,000.

7302 Palm Drive, Holmes Beach, a 1,084 sfla / 1,334 sfur 2bed/1bath/1car home built in 1954 on a 7,820 sq ft lot was sold 01/19/18, Estes to BDK Futures LLC for $450,000; list $515,000.

1007 Gulf Drive N., Unit 218, Summer Sands, Bradenton Beach, a 1,259 sfla / 1,359 sfur 2bed/2½bath condo with shared pool built in 1982 was sold 01/12/18, Snydel to Pippenger for $435,000; list $459,000.

901 Gulf Drive S., Unit 3, Pelican Cove, Bradenton Beach, a 962 sfla / 1,190 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1983 was sold 01/05/18, Molis to Griffin for $430,000; list $464,900.

3805 E. Bay Drive, Unit 3, Sunbow Bay, Holmes Beach, a 1,121 sfla / 1,222 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1979 was sold 01/10/18, Kurz to Mizner for $289,000; list $299,000.

7200 Palm Drive, Holmes Beach, a 1,682 sfla / 3,093 sfur 2bed/2bath half duplex built in 1990 on a 5,253 sq ft lot was sold 01/05/18, Haweah Properties LLC to Niedzwick for $265,000.

227 84th St., Holmes Beach, a vacant 12,480 sq ft lot was sold 01/16/18, Vishnu International LLC to Stoner for $250,000.

